Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,421,785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 121,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 64,840 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 261,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

