Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 178,263 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,576,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

