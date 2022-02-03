Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,949 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.07% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $763.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

