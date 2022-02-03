Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 39,288 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

