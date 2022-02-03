Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 108.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,662 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.97% of Beazer Homes USA worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 57,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 36,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 153,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.