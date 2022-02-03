Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,735 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 31,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after buying an additional 923,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,407,000 after purchasing an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,918,000 after purchasing an additional 530,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 42,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $3,602,786.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,314 shares of company stock worth $32,068,870 over the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

