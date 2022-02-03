Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 621,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.3 days.

ARGTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Artemis Gold has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

