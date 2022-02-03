Arthur D. Levinson Sells 1,986 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $172.90. 89,257,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,021,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

