Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 130.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,710 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $108,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 87,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 62,185 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 67,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

