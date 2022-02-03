ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARYE. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V alerts:

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.