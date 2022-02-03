Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 17,480 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $915,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.06. 4,555,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.