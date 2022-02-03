Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce $4.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $930,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.83 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 546.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $9.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.26 million, with estimates ranging from $49.87 million to $123.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $120.47 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.49.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.