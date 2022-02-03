Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $115.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

ASH stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.07. 22,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

