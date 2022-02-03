Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in January

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

ASHTF stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

