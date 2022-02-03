ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $686.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $752.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $785.79. The company has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

