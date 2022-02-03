Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $230,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.39. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.