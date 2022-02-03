Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Sells $74,610.00 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 92,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

