AstraZeneca (AZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

