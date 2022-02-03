AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ALOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ALOT stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 41.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 178,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 58.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

