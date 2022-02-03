Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 165.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,319 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,962 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,097,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,552,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $893,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

