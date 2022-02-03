ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.51

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.51 and last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $597.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth $740,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ATN International by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

