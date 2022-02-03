ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$58.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of ATSAF traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $42.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.