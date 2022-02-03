ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$58.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of ATSAF traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $42.17.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

