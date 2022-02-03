ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATSAF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

ATSAF traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

