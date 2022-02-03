ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATSAF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of ATSAF stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.25. 3,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

