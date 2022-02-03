Auctus 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,157.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $2,157.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00271991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00043071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Auctus Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

