AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Trading 13% Higher

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) traded up 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 10,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 13,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

AuraSource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

