Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $207.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.15 and its 200 day moving average is $218.61. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

