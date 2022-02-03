Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1,713.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

