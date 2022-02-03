Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares rose 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 9,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 315,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

AVAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,532,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,754,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after buying an additional 1,746,788 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

