Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares rose 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 9,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 315,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
AVAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.
In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758 over the last quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,532,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,754,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after buying an additional 1,746,788 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
