Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

