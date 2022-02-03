Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

AXTA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.