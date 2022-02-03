AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,543 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,823,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after acquiring an additional 133,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXS opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

