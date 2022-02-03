AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stake Lessened by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 22,468 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $57.48. 1,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

