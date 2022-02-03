Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen Sells 35,115 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,694,298.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 532,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,330. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 400.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after acquiring an additional 488,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 20.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after buying an additional 164,597 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

