Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama Sells 11,882 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $573,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Axonics stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 532,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,330. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Axonics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

