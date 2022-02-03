Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Karen Noblett Sells 6,682 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $322,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AXNX stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 532,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,269,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,235,000 after buying an additional 321,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.