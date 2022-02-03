Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $974,000.00 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AXNX stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 532,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.