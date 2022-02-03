Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 23,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 320,887 shares.The stock last traded at $52.83 and had previously closed at $50.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

