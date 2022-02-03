AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AZEK traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 122,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,691. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.90. AZEK has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZEK stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

