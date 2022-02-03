Azuki Price Tops $0.0298 on Top Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $336,725.39 and approximately $28,304.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00050507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.78 or 0.07152082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.43 or 0.99897557 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

