B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.70. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 9,688 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.23% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

