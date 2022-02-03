B. Riley Raises Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $108.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective upped by analysts at B. Riley from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.
Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.95. 22,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,687. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.
