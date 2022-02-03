B. Riley Raises Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $108.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective upped by analysts at B. Riley from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.95. 22,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,687. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.71. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Century Communities will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

