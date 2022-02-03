Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 1,395 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Amundi bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,400,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after buying an additional 674,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IQVIA by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after buying an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $254.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.77.
In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
