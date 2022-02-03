Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Banano has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $90,955.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,916 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,831,372 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

