Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.90 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.90 ($4.38) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.79 ($4.26).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

