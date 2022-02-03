Bank of America Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $75.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.29. 11,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,715. Capri has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Capri by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Capri by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Capri by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

