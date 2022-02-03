Bank of America Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $304.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ODFL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $196.94 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

