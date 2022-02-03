Bank of America Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $320.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.85.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $7.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.99. The company had a trading volume of 178,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,631. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a 52 week low of $130.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.75 and its 200 day moving average is $280.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,155 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Carvana by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after buying an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

