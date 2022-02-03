Bank of America Cuts Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $30.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 317.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of VRM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,612. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $984.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vroom by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after acquiring an additional 889,998 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,733,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

