Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $53.50

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,377,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $380.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 664,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 194,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 92,246 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.